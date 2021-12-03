SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are seeking help from the pubic in finding a missing 75-year-old woman.
Daisy Walker was last seen near the 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport.
Walker is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes.
Police say Walker suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet.
Anyone with information as to Walker’s whereabouts to contact should contact police at 318-673-7300 #3 or contact Detective Holmes with the Youth Services Bureau.