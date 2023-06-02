SHREVEPORT La. – The Shreveport Police and Fire Academy was built in the 70’s. It has since had wear and tear over the years that need repair.
The academy was previously given $500,000 for upgrading these needed repairs.
“A lot of the roof, the plumbing, and many of just the day-to-day structures within the academy are having to be upgraded,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon, Shreveport Police Department.
The Shreveport Police Academy is asking Shreveport City Council for an additional $525,000 to repair and upgrade the firing range.
The firing range at the Police and Fire Academy has been unusable. There is damage to the ceilings, the ventilation system is broken, the target machine continually breaks, and the entire range is out of date.
“We’re going to have to redo a lot of it from the ground up,” said Cpl. Bordelon.
The damages are forcing officers to use an outdoor range at the Shreveport Downtown Airport and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Academy range.
This repair is crucial for many officers.
“It’s important for people to know the Shreveport Regional Police Training Academy doesn’t just train Shreveport police officers. We are the largest training operation in North Louisiana for law enforcement. So many other jurisdictions come here and train, as well as our officers use this facility every day to further their training,” said Cpl. Bordelon.
The request is scheduled to be voted on by Shreveport City Council on June 13.