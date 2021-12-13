SHREVEPORT, La- After the successful bond vote on Saturday, which gives Shreveport Police and Fire Departments over $70 million for 2023, both Police Chief Wayne Smith and Fire Chief J.P. Lane say there is a new boost in moral within their departments.
Shreveport Police met Monday morning to begin the early steps to form committees that will allow each section of the Police Department to voice their thoughts on where funds are most needed.
The main focus for Police is a new Headquarters. Their current HQ is the former Shreveport City Hall. The building is beset with leaking roofs, rotting walls and a cracking infrastructure. New funds will mean a new building and will likely result in substations being created around the city.
The Shreveport Fire Department has already chosen the buildings they will renovate or rebuild. They too, will have committees made up of personnel that can determine what the Firefighters would need in their new facilities. Firefighters will also be able to have input in how their new trucks are built, from the ground up.
Both Chief Smith and Chief Lane say that they are grateful for the support they have received from the public with this vote. They see it as a sign that the people of the city are ready for better public safety initiatives.