SHREVEPORT, La. - After the successful bond vote on Saturday, which gives Shreveport Police and Fire Departments over $70 million for 2023, Police Chief Wayne Smith and Fire Chief J.P. Lane say there is a new boost in moral within their departments.
Shreveport police met Monday morning to begin the early steps to form committees that will allow each section of the department to voice their thoughts on where funds are most needed.
The focus for police is a new headquarters. Their current one is the former Shreveport City Hall.
The building is beset with leaking roofs, rotting walls and a cracking infrastructure. New funds will mean a new building and will likely result in substations being created around the city.
The Shreveport Fire Department has already chosen the buildings it will renovate or rebuild. The department also has committees made up of personnel who can determine what the firefighters would need in their new facilities.
Firefighters will also be able to have input in how their new trucks are built, from the ground up.
Smith and Lane say they are grateful for the support received from the public with Saturday's vote. They see it as a sign the people of the city are ready for better public safety initiatives.