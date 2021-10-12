SHREVEPORT,La- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith announced at the Shreveport City Council Meeting their new plan to put to ensure their officers' time is spent out on the streets.
The first step is to allow more officers with patrol cars to keep their vehicles at home overnight. This would allow them to go straight to their patrol locations where they will be allowed to clock-in from their vehicles, without having to go to the station first.
These measures would put several more hours of patrols out on the streets and would eliminate the lag-time required for officers to drive to the station before going on-site.
At this point, Chief Smith believes there are 72 vehicles available for at-home storage. Soon, he hopes to raise that number by 50. These measures, if implemented, could save Shreveport over $80,000 in fuel costs as well.
Chief Smith added that the citizens of Shreveport should be patient with police and that real innovation is happening in their department.