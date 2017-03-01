UPDATE: Shreveport Police have one suspect in custody and are still looking for three more. An officer drove up on the four burglarizing the CVS and the took off running south leaving two of their cars behind.
Police then set up a perimeter where they caught the suspect.
If you have any information please call Shreveport Police.
Shreveport Police are on the scene of a burglary.
This is a live look at the scene.
Our crew there says that the C-V-S in the 300 block of East Flournoy Lucas was broken into and that you could see one of the windows had been broken.
We're still working to gather information.
No word on any suspects.