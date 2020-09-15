SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested three men in the shooting of a two-year-old child Friday night in the 4300 block of Illinois Street at the Clear Horizon's Apartment Complex.
Deandre Dixon, 29, and Demonte Small, 19, both of Shreveport and Javuntae Williams, 26, of Bossier City were arrested Sunday and face charges of illegal use of a weapon.
Investigators used video collected from the area, statements from forthcoming witnesses and other investigative means to identify the three men. Detectives also recover four firearms that were believed to have been used in the shooting.
Detectives say the shooting was the results of an argument between a group of women which resulted as an exchange of words and a man firing a weapon at least once.
Investigators believe the men arrested heard the gunshot and began discharging their firearms.
One of those rounds traveled through the apartment building’s exterior wall and struck the toddler.
Police say the child’s family was not part of the dispute.
The men were booked into city jail and transferred to the parish lockup where their bond has been set at $100,000 each.
The investigation into the shooting continues and additional charges are expected.