SHREVEPORT, La. - A 23-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested in the wounding of two 7-year-old juveniles in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive in May.

Police say during their investigation they learned Jermon Edwards was involved in a dispute with a 9-year-old over an iPhone charger.

Edwards and the child’s parents had a verbal exchange over the battery. In less than an hour,  Edwards returned to the area and fired multiple shots into a family's home. Some of those projectiles struck the two 7-year-old victims.

Edwards faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count to cruelty to a juvenile. His bond totals $1,550,000.

