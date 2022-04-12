SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened in February.
Archille Holmes Jr., 27, of Shreveport was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Police have been searching for Holmes for two months.
He is a suspect in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tomel T. Henry, 30, of Shreveport.
The homicide happened at a house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road. Detectives believe a dispute between Henry and a group of people led to the deadly shooting.
Henry was shot in the head and died later at a Shreveport hospital.
No bond is set for Holmes.