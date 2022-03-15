SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a suspect following what was described as a “rolling gun battle” on Youree Drive Monday.
Police responded to reports of what was reported as multiple shots fired between two moving vehicles near the intersection of East Washington Street and Youree Drive.
Arriving officers located a silver Toyota Camry in the parking lot behind a business near the intersection and noticed that the car had multiple bullet holes on the exterior portion. Officers approached the car and three men inside attempted to run but were quickly apprehended.
Detectives learned Devoris Hardy, 21, of Shreveport reportedly fired a handgun aimed at another vehicle multiple times, according to police. The weapon was located behind a home in the area.
Hardy was charged with illegal use of a firearm and was booked into the City Jail. No bond has been set in Hardy's case.