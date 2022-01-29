SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop Saturday on a vehicle in the sunset acres’ neighborhood believed to have been involved in recent carjackings.
The vehicle then led officers on a pursuit resulting in the vehicle crashing. The four occupants then fled on foot from the vehicle.
Shreveport Police Officers were able to capture all four suspects with the assistance of the Shreveport Police K-9 Unit. Three of the four suspects are being treated for injuries sustained from dog bites.
Officers were able to locate two vehicles that were taken in carjackings in previous days behind a residence in the 2700 block of Mimosa. Detectives were also able to determine that an additional vehicle involved was located with the assistance of License Plate Readers. Four vehicles in total have been recovered.
Four juveniles are in custody currently. Names will not be released. This investigation is on-going, and charges are pending for all suspects.