SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say the body of a missing 75-year-old woman was found near her home on Youree Drive Saturday morning.
Walker's body was found inside of a drain on the Cheyvland parking lot in the 7500 block of Youree Drive. According to authorities, Walker was discovered by a jogger.
Daisy Walker was last seen near the 7800 block of Youree Thursday evening. Police said Walker suffered from dementia and was last seen wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet.
Investigators, patrol officers, members of the Shreveport Fire Department, family members, and volunteers searched for Ms. Walker throughout the day and into the night. The search for her was set to continue today.
The age and appearance of the body was consistent with Ms. Walker’s description; however, positive identification will be made by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
"Mayor Perkins and the entire city expresses our sincerest condolences for the tragic death of Mrs. Walker," said William Daniel, Director of the Water and Sewer Department in Shreveport. "'We're very upset by it and wish that the outcome would've been different."
Daniel stated that Walker stumbled into the fire vault which measured approximately five to six feet deep. The fire vault maintained by Chevyland and the meter vault is maintained by the City of Shreveport. Cheyvland is making efforts to secure the vault so that another tragedy won't occur.