SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 5-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet Saturday has died, becoming the city's 22nd homicide of 2021.
The child, who has yet to be identified, is among a deadly string of shootings over the past few weeks that has many residents concerned about their safety. Last year at this time the city had 11 homicides; this year it's doubled.
Police Chief Ben Raymond met with the media today to discuss the crime rate and what he believes is contributing to it.
"It's very easy if the crime rate goes up to say, well the police must not be doing their job. Nobody ever says, maybe there are too many criminals roaming the streets, maybe we're not doing a good job as parents, maybe the teachers have had so much authority removed from their ability to discipline kids, that when kids get out of school, they have no respect for authority. We could point fingers at a number of different places, but that doesn't do any good. I think the better approach is to get together collectively and say okay what do we need to do now to address the problem," Raymond said.
Violent crime is on the increase nationwide. Shreveport is not alone in this battle.
"There are several cities that saw the highest violent crime rates ever recorded in 2020, and 2021 is not looking any better for many of us. We're having increases in the number of shootings, we're having increases in the number of homicides. We're pulling out all the stops and doing what we can to address that violence," said Raymond.
With the increase in gun-related crimes, what does the chief say to Shreveport residents about their safety?
Raymond said 68 percent of the 22 homicides are related to people involved in some type of criminal or gang activity. Eighteen percent are instances of justified self-defense shootings -- or at least what investigators determine to be self-defense pending a final determination by the district attorney. Another 9 percent were domestic-related.
"So I think message is if you’re not involved in criminal activity and gang activity, short of domestic instances which can affect anybody, unfortunately, the chances of you being involved in criminal activity are very slim, very low. I think the concern obviously is when you have a completely innocent 5-year-old. She was innocent and her family were completely innocent. I want to say that. They weren’t in the wrong place at the wrong time. A child wasn’t brought to an incident that a child wasn’t supposed to be brought to. It was a completely innocent family that was stricken by violence. But that is a rarity and that is one thing I can say factually. That’s not what’s happening on a weekly basis," Raymond said.
The city is "not unsafe," Raymond said. "You can't live in constant fear about the what-ifs."
While his and the federal government's definition of what constitutes a gang differs, Raymond asserted that gangs are still active in Shreveport. These gangs can include a group of friends involved in some type of activity, whether selling drugs, stealing firearms or controlling a neighborhood by violence.
"We do have groups of individuals feuding with other groups of individuals. A lot of times it is associated around neighborhoods where people grew up, family ties, things like that," Raymond said.
He added: "What’s beneficial for the majority of citizens is a lot of the violence is directed at one of those groups towards another. So if you’re not involved in the drug network, if you’re not involved in trying to buy or sell stolen firearms, if you’re not trafficking stolen goods, you’re chances in being involved in violent crime greatly decrease."
Some of the recent shootings are retaliatory, whether from more recent crimes or to a situation from several years ago. At the root, the chief said, is there are still too many people too comfortable walking around the city with illegal guns. His focus for 2021 is to get guns of the streets.
He also talked about how they measure the different crimes and how that may or may not impact the overall safety of the general population.
Again, Raymond said Shreveport is just one of many large metropolitan areas across the nation that are seeing an increase in violent crime. He blames the pandemic on some of it, adding the effect the pandemic is having on crime and other aspects of life is something that will be studied in decades to come.
But it's coupled with a difficulty in recruiting new police officers. The downward trend started in 2019, contributing to overall staffing problems and officers having to work additional hours.
Pointing to 1993 when he was a teenager on the streets, Raymond said there were 86 homicides then -- the highest on record -- along with 22,000 part 1 crimes, which are the most violent.
"Unfortunately, this will be the highest number on record if we can't turn that tide," he said of 2021.