SHREVEPORT, La. -- After a difficult 2020, a lot of people are looking forward to celebrating a new year, and ringing in 2021. In addition to practicing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond has another request: no celebratory gunfire.
"I think the assumption is that it's safe because you're not pointing a weapon at somebody." said Chief Raymond during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "But what everybody needs to realize is the bullet that goes up comes down somewhere. It comes down with a lot of force."
There have been several cases where stray bullets, fired in celebration, have hit and even killed people, according to Chief Raymond.
"It's a felony offense. In many cases, a lot of it depends on what happens," said Chief Raymond. "If that bullet falls to the ground, strikes somebody and injures them or kills them, it could be a murder charge or a homicide."
Since New Year's Eve is also a big holiday for drinking, Shreveport Police will be joining several agencies in adding DWI patrols throughout the entire weekend, as part of their ongoing "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" safety campaign.
Depending on your location, shooting off fireworks is legal, but only at certain times. Chief Raymond says everyone needs to follow the printed directions on the fireworks to prevent any fires from sparking, and to keep people safe.
"Emergency rooms see an increase of people coming in associated with New Year's Eve and July 4th holidays from being burned by fireworks," Chief Raymond said. "People lose fingers and people's eyes get shot and then get burned. There's a lot of things that can occur if they're not used appropriately."
Most cities have set hours when you can shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year. For Shreveport, it's until 1 a.m. on January 1. After that, you have to wait until the Fourth of July. Even if you choose to set off fireworks in your driveway, Chief Raymond urged everyone to be mindful of how they celebrate. The loud noises from fireworks can scare younger children or pets.
Making note of the inclement weather in the forecast, Chief Raymond said he doesn't want to rain on anyone's holiday, but he hopes the rain may help people stay indoors, which can be beneficial from a public safety standpoint.