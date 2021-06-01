SHREVEPORT, La -- Twelve-hour patrol shifts will not be an answer to the shortage of officers at the Shreveport Police Department (SPD).
Facing a backlash from officers, Chief Ben Raymond says he asked state Rep. Alan Seabaugh to pull a bill that would have given Shreveport the power to make that change to the shift schedule.
“The possibility of moving to a 12-hour shift schedule is a big change for our department and some of the men and women who would be most affected by the transition were not ready to move in that direction," Raymond conceded in a written statement.
Raymond says that means patrol officers will continue to work mandatory overtime.
Raymond added, "We will continue to work with the citizens and our officers to make decisions in the best interest of everyone involved. ... I also want to express my disappointment for the lack of professionalism shown by some of the opposition."
In response, Lt. Michael Carter, Shreveport Police Officers Association president, said, "SPOA believes we can resolve this issue at a local level. But that depends on if we have an administration willing to work with us."
Carter said 182 patrol officers -- that's 95% of the SPD's patrol force -- signed a petition against 12-hour shifts.
Carter said the union thanks Seabaugh for withdrawing the bill from further action after it passed the House. The organization had targeted Seabaugh with a mailing campaign to his constituents, criticizing him for sponsoring the bill.
Raymond had asked Seabaugh to submit the bill.
The SPD is short more than 100 officers amid a rising tide of deadly violence.