SHREVEPORT, La. - Is the foundation laid for a new Shreveport Police headquarters? Councilman Grayson Boucher hopes so after leading Chief Ben Raymond and top brass on a tour of what could be the future of the SPD.
They got a look inside the BHP Billiton building on the east side of the city at Preston and Knight. Chief Raymond said it's a nice building that could function as a headquarters. But he raised some questions. For one thing, he's concerned about space.
"What we do with patrol? Because you could not fit all four of our divisions here. This building of this size would only work if patrol were at another location. So do you leave them at the old building for the time being? Do you have money to apply toward the substations we discussed?" Raymond said.
The 70,000 square foot building lists for $5.5 million. Currently, only the second floor is leased by the accounting firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram.
Raymond did say it could fit with plans to put patrol in substations around the city.
"You'd have administration, support and investigations in one building," Raymond says of the possibility at Billiton. "And patrol allocated throughout town based on the need -- call for services."
Councilman Boucher, who spotted the building that's on the market, was pleased after the tour. But he was disappointed that Mayor Adrian Perkins did not attend. Perkins' spokesman cited a prior meeting.
"I think we have to have intent from the administration and the police chief to come to us, and we need to figure out a way to get the funding for it, if it's something that meets their needs," Boucher said.
Perkins' spokesman said last week that the administration is open to ideas.
"I'm not quite sure it matches all the boxes that we would like to have for a new police station," Boucher said. "I believe from conversations I was having with the officers that went through it with us -- the command staff of the police department -- that it could work."
Boucher says the purchase of the building, as well as substations and other police needs, could be paid for by renewing finance packages that begin rolling off the books next year. He says that means no tax hike would be needed.
"If we can save the taxpayers $15 to $16 million dollars, that money can be used to go back into actual crime fighting," Boucher said.
Voters rejected a bond package last month that included $26 million dollars for a teardown and construction of a new SPD at its current location, plus four substations.
Raymond says the Billiton building, constructed in 2012, is configured in a way that may be suitable for a police headquarters. It includes conference rooms and an auditorium, along with nearly 300 parking spaces currently. Boucher believes there's room to expand, if needed.
Raymond added that there would be additional costs to modify the building for police use, such as running cable throughout so it can be connected to the city's IT network.
Raymond also said the location on east edge of the city is the biggest drawback, with poor access to the interstate highways.