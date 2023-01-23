SHREVEPORT, La. -- "We're coming after you."
That's the warning from Police Chief Wayne Smith who Monday afternoon gave City Council members an update on a Sunday afternoon shooting that left eight people with gunshots.
Smith was talking about the gunmen who fired at least 40 gunshots into the home on Sugar Street where the injuries happened. Three children -- all under the age of 10 -- and four women between the ages of 30 and 60 were struck by gunfire inside the house. A fifth adult, a man, showed up later at the hospital with a graze wound.
The shooting was a "deliberate, targeted event," Smith said. "It was by no means a random event where someone was shooting through a neighborhood and someone got hurt."
Shreveport police said Sunday the driver of a dark-colored SUV pulled in front of the house and multiple people got out and started firing. Preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.
The shooters made bad choices, whatever their reason was, Smith said Monday.
"I encourage them to come and turn themselves in because we're coming after you. Take that for what it's worth," he said.
Smith is "quite confident" in the "very coming future" arrests will be made and "this case will be solved."
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said a prayer vigil for the community will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Apostolic Worship Center at the corner of David Raines and Martin Luther King.
As for the shooting victims, Smith said all of the children are doing fine, with the exception of one, and the mother of one of the juveniles is still in critical condition.