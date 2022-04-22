SHREVEPORT, La. -- There have been 20 homicides so far this year in the city of Shreveport at least 15 of those killings have been solved.
Former Shreveport detective Rod Demery says solving more cases is the best way to keep crime down because people are less likely to carry out the crime if they know they will get caught.
"Shreveport police are doing an excellent job. Closing cases acts as a deterrent to crime, if people start to realize they are going to be held accountable for these crimes, you can't hope for anything more," said Demery.
Detectives Rely heavily on the community for tips and sometimes that information can be crucial when it comes to cracking a case. Speaking up is one way citizens can help curb crime in Shreveport, he said.