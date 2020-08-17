SHREVEPORT, La. - A jump in gun violence recently in Shreveport has the police department trying some new tactics.
Chief Ben Raymond talk about a special operation Monday they conducted over the weekend.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 45 arrests were made, including 27 felonies, and they seized over 30 weapons, several different types of illegal drugs and over $10,000 in cash.
"It's concerning to me that we have that many people running the streets of Shreveport, especially participating in some of this cruising activity and other activities where you have a large number of people congregating in parking lots and businesses and intersections that are armed with weapons. And, I think this is what is contributing to the violence," Raymond said.
He also said they focused on three or four neighborhoods that have been hot spots for violence recently. He added they will continue these special operations as needed.
"We wanted to put all the criminals on notice that we're not going to tolerate this activity. These 30 firearms are just a drop in the bucket of what you can expect to see going forward," Raymond said. "We need the activity and the cruising to end, the shooting to end. And, those people that feel comfortable driving around with stolen firearms and those felons that feel comfortable with those firearms in their possession ... we're looking for you."