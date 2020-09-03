Shreveport police will conduct a safety checkpoint on Friday in east Shreveport.
The checkpoint is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will begin at 10 p.m. and continue to 3 a.m. Saturday.
The checkpoint is part of a collaborative effort between multiple agencies including Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize law enforcement's commitment to make the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
Officers will be checking for impaired drivers, seatbelt violations and any other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of citizens travelling on the roadways.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.