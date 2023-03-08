SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport police got to the bottom of what they’re calling a puzzling case this weekend when a reported hit-and-run turned into a domestic abuse arrest.
Police said they first received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a car on Youree Drive. The man who reported it, Braylon Franklin, 32, appeared to have injuries consistent with that. He said the driver who hit him drove away.
But further investigation revealed more to the story, police said.
Police said they instead learned Franklin was involved in a domestic incident. He was seen choking and punching a woman on top of her car, then he broke her cell phone.
The woman got away from him and sped away as Franklin was reportedlytrying to pull her from the car. That’s how Franklin was injured, police said.
Franklin was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. Then he was charged with domestic abuse battery with strangulation. He also had an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.