SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a homicide last fall.
An arrest warrant was issued in September for Lee "Leroy" Buckner, 44, for second-degree murder in the September death of Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas. Dotie was shot in the chest at the Northside Villa Apartments on North Market Street.
Witnesses saw two people running from the scene, and SPD identified them as Jasmine Buckner and Jonathan Buckner. Both were questioned then released.
Anyone knowing Lee Buckner's whereabouts is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to his arrest. Call 318-673-7373.