SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened on Brandtway Street, west of Mansfield Road and a few blocks south of West 70th Street.
An unidentified victim said he was sitting in his car when a van drove by and shot him three times in his side.
The man said he didn't know who shot him, or why they shot him.
His injuries were reported as non-life threatening.
This shooting is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.