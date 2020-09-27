Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE ARKLATEX TODAY... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * EVENT...HIGH PRESSURE BUILDING BEHIND A COLD FRONT WILL BRING WINDY CONDITIONS TO THE REGION TODAY. * TIMING...WINDS WILL BECOME NORTHWEST AND INCREASE TO 20 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS BEHIND A COLD FRONT THROUGH DAYBREAK THIS MORNING AND CONTINUING THROUGHOUT THE DAY. * IMPACT...MOTORISTS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION DUE TO ROUGH CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&