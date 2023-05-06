SHREVEPORT, La. - W
Was it a shooting? A hostage situation.?Both or none of the above?
Police are still working to sort out the details of what started as a welfare check and lead to a major police presence in a Shreveport neighborhood.
Shortly before 5 p.m. police were called to 5L Westwood Park.
That's near Monkhouse Drive.
They were told that an armed person was inside a house with a hostage.
More than a dozen police units--including hostage negotiators and a helicopter were on the scene.
When no one responded, officers entered the house. No one was inside. The investigation continues.