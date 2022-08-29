SHREVEPORT, La. - Public safety was front and center Monday night as the Police Department and Fire Department are pitching the public improvements.
The public hearing held at Southfield School and was open to the public.
The Police Department is asking for three new substations or precincts. The North Precinct would be located at 1501 Market Street. The South Precinct would take over the former AEP building at 6300 Line Avenue, and the West Precinct would be built at 5407 Interstate Drive.
Chief Wayne Smith says he has toured other cities like Wichita, Kan., that employ a more spread-out police force and he says it will pay dividends.
“And I really saw the value of it over the long period of putting your resources in the community, wherever it needs to be, instead of housing it all at one central location," Smith said.
The Police Department is also seeking $2 million for upgrades, repairs, and improvements to the City Jail. The department is also proposing renovating the training center on Greenwood Road.
Smith explained many of the problems at the training facility, including leaky roofing and an inadequate, dated gun range.
Also tonight, the Fire Department made a presentation on the need for new fire trucks and new and renovated fire stations across the city.
All of these improvements would be paid for through bond issues that voters must approve.
The next public hearing is Sept. 7 at A.B Palmer Community Center.