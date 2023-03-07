SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police have a new crime fighting tool courtesy of the Willis-Knighton Health System.
It's a new vehicle for the department's SRT or Special Response Team. Plenty of room for people and equipment to get the team out to the crime scene in a hurry. The Willis-Knighton donated $50,000 to make it happen. It replaces a vehicle the department has been using for about 20 years.
"It has the storage space, it has the capacity to transport people, just all kinds of features that was very much needed, but dependability means so much to us," Police Chief Wayne Smith said.
"We always think it's important to give back to the police, because the police are who take care of us the citizens in our community," Jaf Fielder, President and Chief Executive Offer of Willis-Knighton Health System said. "In order to do that they have to have the proper equipment, the proper gear to respond to the different instances that occur in our community.
"They are able to load up equipment that they need to have in it, so that at any time they can quickly respond to a crime situation," Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. "So, this will benefit us to fight the rise in violent crime in Shreveport.
The money for the vehicle was actually donated in 2020, but the pandemic slowed down the process of purchasing this kind of vehicle and getting it on the street.