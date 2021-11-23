SHREVEPORT, La. - Ahead of a city vote on a new bond proposal, the Shreveport Police Department gave KTBS a tour of their headquarters to demonstrate their desire for new facilities.
Inside there was black mold in several areas, including places where people work. The water leak damage to the building is so extensive that whole rooms have been abandoned due to flooding every time it rains.
Police suspect that a lot of the leaking has stemmed from corrosion in sewer pipes, leading to the smell of gas in parts of the building.
On the outside, cracks are apparent in parts of the walls. Stone support structures have fallen from the walls.
In the bathrooms, several of the urinals don't work. Faucet handles are missing, while some of the sinks don't even have water pressure.
In the main electric room for the whole building, signs of flooding are apparent from stains across the floor and the walls.
The bond upcoming city bond proposal would give police up to $50 million to build new buildings and create a new headquarters.