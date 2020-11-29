Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -  Caddo Parish Coroner's office has named a man, who was shot and killed early Sunday in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. 

Shreveport police found Terrance Washington, 20, just after 2:35 a.m. in the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue. Officers were responding to reports of a man lying on the street.

RELATED STORY: Man killed in shooting, suspect sought

He had been shot and died at the scene.

Washington was positively identified through a fingerprint comparison by Shreveport Police. 

An autopsy has been ordered.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags



Load comments