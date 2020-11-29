SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Coroner's office has named a man, who was shot and killed early Sunday in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Shreveport police found Terrance Washington, 20, just after 2:35 a.m. in the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue. Officers were responding to reports of a man lying on the street.
He had been shot and died at the scene.
Washington was positively identified through a fingerprint comparison by Shreveport Police.
An autopsy has been ordered.