SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed near downtown Shreveport on Sunday, April 19 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Daymian M. Taylor of Shreveport, age 20, was shot just before 2:45 a.m. in the dead-end 1000 block of Pickett Street. Taylor died a few minutes later.
Pickett Street runs between Snow Street and Fairfield Avenue - north of I-20 - just west of downtown.
Taylor was identified by Shreveport Police through a fingerprint comparison.
An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.