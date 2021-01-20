SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is dead after a drive-by shooting at the height of the evening rush hour. Investigators say 28-year-old Taylor Bowers was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night with life-threatening injuries, according to Shreveport Police.
Officers were called to the intersection of Line Avenue and Wilkinson Street, around 5:15 p.m. First responders from Shreveport Fire Station 7 (which is located at the intersection) were quick to arrive. Investigators believe shots were fired between at least two cars, and found shell casings over a span of 30-to-40 yards. Investigators were on scene for several hours Wednesday night, interviewing witnesses and reviewing video from the scene.
"As you can imagine there's quite a bit of vehicular and foot traffic at 5 p.m. on Line Avenue," said Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond. "So we do have some witnesses that we hope to get some information from to help the investigation."
Investigators are working to put together a description of the other vehicle and any suspects involved, according to Chief Raymond. They're also asking business and homeowners who may have video surveillance to turn over any video that may help in the investigation.