SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is dead after a drive-by shooting at the height of the evening rush hour Wednesday.
Investigators say Taylor Bowers, 28, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Shreveport police.
Officers were called to the intersection of Line Avenue and Wilkinson Street around 5:15 p.m. First responders from Shreveport Fire Station 7, which is located at the intersection, were quick to arrive.
Investigators believe shots were fired between people in at least two cars. They found shell casings over a span of 30-to-40 yards.
Investigators were on scene for several hours interviewing witnesses and reviewing video.
"As you can imagine there's quite a bit of vehicular and foot traffic at 5 p.m. on Line Avenue," said Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond. "So we do have some witnesses that we hope to get some information from to help the investigation."
Investigators are working to put together a description of the other vehicle and any suspects involved, according to Raymond. They're also asking business and homeowners who may have video surveillance to turn over any video that may help in the investigation.