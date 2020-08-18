SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police continue their investigations into two shooting Monday night.
The first shooting happened on Hearne at Rightway avenues around 10:30 p.m.
Police say a gun discharged when a 5-year-old jumped on the bed where the gun had been placed. The victim was hit in the foot and his injury is considered non-life threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened in the 2600 block of Silver Pines Boulevard around 11:25 p.m.
Officers said a 17-year old was shot in the foot when he was exiting a vehicle to visit a friend at the Silver Pines
Apartments. Police said the victim could not identify the shooter.
This story updates an earlier version about a third shooting on Central Street. It happened Sunday night