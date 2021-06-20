Hearne Avenue shooting victim arrives at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, La) Shreveport's latest shooting investigation begins in the hospital emergency room. Police were called to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport after man showed up with bullet wounds.

Officers responded to a call from the hospital shortly after 1:30 a.m., Sunday. At one point, more than a dozen police units were at the hospital

KTBS 3 News has learned that the victim was brought to the hospital by someone driving a white SUV. Several passengers were also inside that vehicle.

According to officers at the scene, his injuries are possibly life-threatening. Officers also said the shooting could be related to an earlier about shots being fired near Hearne Avenue and Merwin Street.

