(SHREVEPORT, La) Shreveport's latest shooting investigation begins in the hospital emergency room. Police were called to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport after man showed up with bullet wounds.
Officers responded to a call from the hospital shortly after 1:30 a.m., Sunday. At one point, more than a dozen police units were at the hospital
KTBS 3 News has learned that the victim was brought to the hospital by someone driving a white SUV. Several passengers were also inside that vehicle.
According to officers at the scene, his injuries are possibly life-threatening. Officers also said the shooting could be related to an earlier about shots being fired near Hearne Avenue and Merwin Street.