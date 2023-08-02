SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating the death of a man while in police custody.
On Monday, just after 12:30 p.m., Shreveport police responded to the 200 block of Holcomb Street due to reports of an unknown man in the caller’s backyard yelling for help.
Officers contacted the man and saw that he was sweating a lot and began speaking with him, believing that he was suffering a mental health crisis.
Shreveport Fire Department was already on scene to assess the man’s medical status.
The man was handcuffed and with the assistance of fire personnel and carried to a police cruiser.
Officers learned that the man lived very close by and stopped at his home to speak with his family prior to transport to a local hospital. When the officers arrived at his house, he was unconscious.
They immediately removed him from the vehicle and rendered emergency aid. The fire department responded back to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital where he later died.
An autopsy was ordered by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
More details will be released as the investigation continues.