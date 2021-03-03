SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of West Bert Kouns near Interstate 49 claimed the life of a woman Tuesday night.
Investigator say the victim had just got off work from a nearby restaurant and was possibly walking to a bus stop near Linwood Avenue when she was struck by a dark blue Toyota RAV-4. The small SUV will have damage to the passenger side front bumper, police say.
The woman has not been identified.
Anyone with information about the woman's death contact Caddo-Shreveport CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com