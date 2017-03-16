Police say it appears a home invasion in west Shreveport overnight led to fatal shooting.
Just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Queens Highway relative to a shooting. They found two adult males suffering gunshot wounds. One of the shooting victims, who remains unidentified, was declared dead at the scene, while another man was rushed to University Health hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.
Based on preliminary information and evidence gathered at the scene, it's believed the deceased shooting victim, along with another man, arrived at the Queens Highway home during which time a conversation between the two and the suspected homeowner ensued.
Police believe the homeowner and at least one of the men who arrived at the residence knew each other and were arguing when the guns were pulled and shots rang out. During the gunfire, the deceased victim was struck multiple times, while the homeowner was struck once in the leg. A third man involved in the incident managed to get away before police arrived. He remains on the run this morning. It is not known if that man was injured during the shooting. Investigators are asking that anyone with any information about this shooting contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org