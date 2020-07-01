SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 7800 block of Gideon Street Tuesday night. A 20 year old man was killed.
Police spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite told KTBS 3 News they received reports of eight gunshots in the Eden Gardens neighborhood.
When they arrived on scene, police say they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the back of his shoulder.
Willhite says the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
There are no suspects as police continue to investigate.