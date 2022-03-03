SHREVEPORT, La. - A 17-year-old Huntington high school student said to have a future in college playing basketball is dead in the city’s latest homicide.
It happened in the 3500 block of Lillian Street off San Jacinto in the city's Queensborough neighborhood -- and in Shreveport's 71109 zip code, one of the city's deadliest.
Shreveport police say the 17-year-old male was fatally shot five times in the back along the street.
People in the area identify the victim as Devin Myers, one of the starters on the Raiders basketball team.
A woman who was inside a home nearby told KTBS she heard the shots. She said Myers had been talking to a girl who was in a blue car outside his uncle's home.
“Once I looked out the window, I saw a body laying on the ground. So, after that I proceeded to run outside to kind of see did the body have any life to it. And so I just saw him. He was lying on the ground lifeless,” Le’Andrea Hampton said.
Police were initially pursuing two angles on a suspect. One is that the shooter possibly fled in a dark sedan westbound toward Jewella. The second was that the shooter was in a brown hoodie and ran north toward Lakeshore drive.
But a short time later, officers surrounded a house at Lakeshore and San Jacinto Street. A male was taken away in handcuffs from the home in a police car, but a Shreveport police spokeswoman said shortly before 5 p.m. that no arrest has been made.
Today's shooting marks the 13th homicide for the city this year and the fifth for the 71109 zip code.