Shreveport police investigate fatal shooting on Jewella Avenue; multiple victims

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting with multiple victims Monday afternoon.

Police say two vehicles, a Dodge Charger and Chevy Camero, were involved in a rolling gun battle near the 8200 block of Jewella Avenue.

There multiple people in both vehicles.

A 24-year old man, who had been shot multiple times, died from from his wounds.

Three other people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Ochsner LSU Health.

The third victim is being treated at Willis Knighton South for a gunshot wound to the leg.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

