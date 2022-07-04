Shreveport police investigate fatal shooting on Jewella Avenue; multiple victims

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting with multiple victims Monday afternoon.
Police say two vehicles, a Dodge Charger and Chevy Camero, were involved in a rolling gun battle near the 8200 block of Jewella Avenue.
There multiple people in both vehicles.
A 24-year old man, who had been shot multiple times, died from from his wounds.
Three other people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Ochsner LSU Health.
The third victim is being treated at Willis Knighton South for a gunshot wound to the leg.
There's no word on what led to the shooting.