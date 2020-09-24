SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning.
Police say they were called around 3 a.m. after residents said they found a man's body in the 1800 block of Doris Street. Police say the man was shot in the upper body.
Right now, there are no suspects for the shooting.
Details are limited at this time, but stay with KTBS on air and online for more information.
