SHREVEPORT, La. _ Shreveport police continue an investigation into the weekend death of a baby.
Police were called to the 4700 block of Hilry Huckaby III Drive late Saturday night and found a 9-month-old with what was described as very serious injuries.
Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said the baby, Harlem Johnson, died Sunday afternoon at Ochsner LSU Health.
Detectives are investigating death as a homicide, according to a police release.
No other details were immediately available.
-----
Police are asking if anyone has information about the death to contact the department’s Violent Crimes and Youth Services Bureau 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300,