SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police were called Monday afternoon to a fatal shooting int the 3000 block of Pouncey Lane in far north Shreveport.
The homicide marks the third in as many days. Two men died in separate shootings six hours a part on Saturday. The latest brings to 46 the total number of homicides for the year.
There were also more than a half-dozen shootings this weekend that injured people.
The most recent was reported shortly before 2 p.m. People on the scene who described themselves as relatives of the victim said the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.
This latest homicide happened an hour before Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the launch of #SaferShreveport public safety campaign to outline the action that is being taken to confront crime and programs available to improve the quality of life for Shreveport residents.
It's an eight-week initiative focused on crime prevention, Job placement, youth programs and mental health.