UPDATE
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department has released new information regarding Saturday morning's shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
According to a news release, multiple witnesses were interviewed by Violent Crime and Crime Scene investigators and evidence was collected.
From the investigators' preliminary information, it has been suggested that Jodeci Fisher, who was shot and killed, was visibly armed with a firearm and voluntarily went to a residence located at the 800 block of Robinhood Street.
Police say Fisher engaged in an altercation with the home occupant, Perry Snow.
According to investigators, Snow feared for his and his family's safety and fired shots at Fisher. Fisher was struck multiple times.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an on-going investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
---
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man, who was shot and killed in Shreveport Saturday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Jodeci Fisher, 28, of W. 69th St. in Shreveport, died after being shot in 900 block of Robinhood Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Fisher was shot at 2:35 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
Fisher was positively identified through a fingerprint comparison.
---
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person has died after a shooting in Shreveport Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of Robinhood Street around 2:25 a.m., according to Caddo 911 records.
Neighbors on the street told KTBS they heard at least 15 shots fired during the shooting.
Police are still on the scene investigating.