SHREVEPORT, La -- A gunshot victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport after he was shot outside a home on Mansfield Road, north of Hollywood Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Shreveport Police and fire department EMS responded to at about 12:30 p.m. SPD Captain Jerry O'Glee says they found a man in his 30's suffering from a gunshot in front of the home. O'Glee did not know his condition.
He said police also don't have suspect information to release. They were still talking to witnesses they had taken to the police station.