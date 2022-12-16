Creswell Traffic death

Shreveport police investigate traffic related death Creswell Ave. at Kings Highway (Photo by Jade Belucza, KTBS TV)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating what they say is a traffic related death at the intersection of Kings Highway and Creswell Avenue.

Additional details were not immediately available.

