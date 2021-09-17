SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police continue their investigation into a shooting Thursday night on West Algonquin Trail in the Cherokee Park neighborhood that left three people injured.
The gunfire broke out just before 9 p.m.
Police said the victims had just arrived at a home just minutes before the shooting happened.
Police said Friday the victims included a 26-year-old female, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old juvenile.
The victims were in a vehicle at the time they were shot, according to witnesses.
Police said the victims are in stable condition Friday morning and have given statements to detectives.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
