SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating two shootings late Sunday.
Caddo 911 records say the first shooting happened at 9:18 p.m. on Hardy Street, while the second happened a minute later on West 80th Street.
Cpl. Angie Willhite says the victim on the Hardy Street shooting was shot in the hand on the 3500 block of Hardy in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
Willhite says the West 80th Street victim was shot in the leg. This happened on the 100 block of West 80th Street in the Cedar Grove area of Shreveport.
Police do have a person of interest in the W.80th Street shooting. Police are still searching for a suspect for the Hardy Street shooting.
Both male victims were sent to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.