SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating two shootings that happened Tuesday.
The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mabel Street near Shreveport's Queensborough area. The victim told police he was driving when a vehicle stopped in front of him. When he tried to drive around the other car, the suspect got out and started shooting. The victim drove himself to Willis Knighton North, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Just over 5 hours later, a man was shot several times while in his front yard. Officers say around 6:30p.m. a person drove up to the Amhurst drive home and started shooting.
The victim was shot several times, including once in the hip. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries,
If you have any information about either shooting contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.