One woman is dead after a hit and run early Tuesday morning in Shreveport.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Interstate 20 West between the exits of Hearne and Jewella.
KTBS 3 News has learned Dana Carver, 37, was bringing gas to a family member whose truck was stuck on the side of the interstate.
While refueling, an unknown vehicle hit her and kept driving.
Police say the driver of the vehicle that ran out of gas was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer and two outstanding warrants for having a suspended drivers license and having a brake light out. He's been identified as Jason Gonzales, 33.
Police are still searching for the driver of the other vehicle.