A man is dead and Shreveport police need your help tracking down the gunman.

Police tell us they were called to a business in the 700 block of West 70th Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police at the scene say when they arrived they found a man dead inside an SUV in the parking lot.

He was shot multiple times and police say the suspect could have left the scene in a white sedan.

Police haven't released the man's identity or a motive for the crime.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.

 

