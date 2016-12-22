A man is dead and Shreveport police need your help tracking down the gunman.
Police tell us they were called to a business in the 700 block of West 70th Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police at the scene say when they arrived they found a man dead inside an SUV in the parking lot.
He was shot multiple times and police say the suspect could have left the scene in a white sedan.
Police haven't released the man's identity or a motive for the crime.
If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.